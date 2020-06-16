Lagos shuts traffic around Pen Cinema flyover for construction works

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced immediate closure and traffic advisory plan guiding vehicular traffic movement around Agege Pen Cinema Flyover.

The move, according to the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, was part of efforts to ease traffic gridlock necessitated by construction works at site.

Oladeinde explained that the closure and diversion of traffic is to enable the contractors launch beams across Iju Road at the Pen Cinema junction.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by Oladeinde who said that the traffic advisory became expedient to sensitize motorists and other road users added that the traffic diversion plans is to encourage the use of alternative roads during the period of the launch of the beams.

“As part of traffic management strategies during the period of the beam launch, there will be need to close the road and divert traffic starting from 11a.m. on Wednesday 17th June 2020 to Thursday 25th June 2020. This is why Government has provided traffic diversion plans and alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow along the corridor”, the commissioner said.

Travel advisory

Meanwhile, Iju bound motorists coming from Mosalasi Alhaja will be diverted through IIaye road inward Ogba or Oba Ogunji Road.

He added that men of.the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA would be on ground to direct traffic and show alternatives routes.

Thus, as the road diversion is set to commence immediately, members of the public were implored to drive cautiously as they approach Agege Pen Cinema.

The commissioner, therefore, solicited the understanding of motorists while appealing for caution and cooperation from all road users by obeying all traffic regulations and that all relevant traffic agencies have been directed to ensure free traffic flow during the period of construction to minimize the inconvenience occasioned by the construction works.

