…500 worshippers per service, other special services still suspended

…Social centres to resume operations under strict guidelines

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, modified the lockdown directive on Churches and Mosques when he ordered their reopening from June 19 and June 21, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during a live broadcast while giving an update on COVID-19 situation report in the state, held in Lagos House, Marina.

