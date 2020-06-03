Lagos records 17 COVID-19 related deaths in 2 days

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State has recorded another eight COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the infection mortality in Lagos to 67, says the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Abayomi stated this in his verified twitter handle on Tuesday, adding that the deaths were recorded on Monday, June 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Abayomi had earlier announced that the state recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths on May 31.

Abayomi, however, did not give additional information about the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.

The Commissioner added that the state recorded 192 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the total number of cases in Lagos to 5151.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday said it has recorded 241 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, taking the total number of infections in Nigeria to 10,818.

NCDC on its official twitter handle said that as at June 2, 2020, 15 deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency stated that most of those who died were associated with co-morbidities, noting that three out of four of those who have been discharged were without co-morbidities.

It said this was consistent with the fact that risks were higher for those with other illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and other chronic non-communicable diseases.

