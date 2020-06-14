Lagos PDP to APC: Ban extortionist groups, not only political bodies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, on Sunday, described the ban of groups within All Progressives Congress, APC, “as an admission of problem and long term reaction, which has indeed stalled development in the state over the years.”

It also stated that the belated ban is not in the consideration of Lagos state but “because of the political ambitions of APC chieftains.”

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, the party accused APC of also running other groupings, which have contributed to the “grossly maladministered, extortionist and unsafe Lagos state.”

PDP noted that such groupings within APC have been long-term clogs in the wheels of development of Lagos state.

The party said: “Even law enforcement agencies ought to have arrested, prosecuted and convicted the actors as well as proscribing the groups.

“They are in the forefront of collecting free Lagos funds, abandoning development projects, diverting palliatives meant for the vulnerable, imposing mediocre incompetent office holders, attacking and coercing opposition interests in all walks of life.”

PDP assured “that Lagosians will ban APC’s political control in the state in all future elections.”

Before the PDP telling APC to ban extortionist groups, recall that the party’s Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, dissolved the Mandate Group, the Justice Forum and all other political groups within the APC in Lagos State.

There were insinuations that it was a fallout of tensions between APC’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola.

However, both have dismissed the reports and denied that their relationship was frosty.

It was reported that Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, is eyeing the Presidency in 2023, which has led to a cold war between him and Tinubu, who is also believed to be interested in the plum job.

It was also gathered that an uneasy relationship between Aregbesola and Governor Gboyega Oyebola of Osun State, exists.

Aregbesola has, however, denied nursing any presidential ambition.

These formed the backdrop to the ban on all the APC groups, leading Lagos PDP to tell APC of the need to ban all other bodies it referred to as extortionist groups.

Vanguard

