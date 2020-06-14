Lagos now has 7,035 COVID-19 cases ― Report

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos State now stands at 7,035, according to data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC made the disclosure on Sunday in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 13.

It said that Lagos recorded 195 new COVID-19 infections on June 13, increasing the number to 7,035 cases.

According to NCDC, Lagos recorded no death and discharge on the reported day, thus its number of deaths and discharges remain at 82 and 1,137 respectively.

“As it stands, Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 7,035 of the 15,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria,” NCDC said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

