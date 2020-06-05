Lagos MMPN launches N5m endowment fund for Waheed Bakare

Kindly Share This Story:

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, MMPN, Lagos chapter has launched N5million endowment fund for late Waheed Bakare who died recently. The fund, MMPN said would help to meet the financial obligation of the education of the deceased children.

The fund which was launched last week is expected to peak on June 12 with N5million.

According to the chairman of the group, Alhaji AbdulKabir Garba Alabi:

“we are saddened by his death, but we take solace in the fact that he died in the way of Allah. May Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaus.

“MMPN is launching an Endowment fund in his honour. The fund’s goal is to support his immediate family and help them meet the financial obligation of the education of the children.

“Our target is to raise N5million on or before June 12, 2020 which we will present to the family.

A donation in memory of the loved ones is a meaningful way to immortalise that person.

“We implore all our Muslim brothers to advantage of this Sadaqah Jahriyya which will benefit both the giver and the deceased immensely. It is one of the most rewarding acts we can do during our lifetime, its benefits can be reaped in this life and in the Hereafter.

“The Messenger of Allah (saw) said, ‘When a person dies, his deeds come to an end except for three: Sadaqah Jariyah (a continuous charity), or knowledge from which benefit is gained, or a righteous child who prays for him’.

He appealed Muslim individual to share from this great reward and be part of the fund.” According to him, donors can pay into the association’s account: MMPN Stanbic IBTC 0019732955.

