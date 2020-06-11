Lagos families hail Sanwo-Olu’s 1st year in office, seek release of lands

Kindly Share This Story:

LAGOS- THE families of Bakare Odedina, Odebiyi, Seidu Ogunleye, Idowu Bakare and Amoja Oseni of Lagos State, on Thursday, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his successful one year in office, just as it commended the governor for the peaceful emergence of the new Oniru of Iruland.

The families said they were not surprised at the achievements of Sanwo-Olu in one year due to his resourcefulness and sense of purpose, saying God will grant more good health to continue steering the ship of the state.

The families also commended the Governor for his approval of the nomination and appointment of Prince Gbolahan Lawal as the new Oba-Elect of Iruland saying “we are pleased with your approval of Lawal to succeed the late Oba Idowu Abiodun, former Oniru of Iruland who passed on in 2019 at the age of 82.”

The families, however, urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to use the occasion of his successful one year in office to release their land situated at Olokonla in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, the families called for release and excision of their land situated at Olokonla, Ogo Mbo Road in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to the release issued by the families, the land which is 48.297 Hectares is contained in a Composite Plan No HSL/LA/COM/2083/02/2017.

The families said they had earlier on July 3, 2018, through their counsel, Omotayo Aransiola & Co-written an appeal letter to the office of the former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode on the same subject matter but that the former Governor was unable to act on their letter of appeal before he left office in 2019.

The families said: “We, hereby, humbly appeal to His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to please save our souls and let us drink from the milk of his kindness by releasing and excised our land situated at Olokonla, Ogo Mbo Road in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“We wish His Excellency, a successful tenure and God’s guidance. The land is the only legacy our families can be proud of.”

Kindly Share This Story: