Lagos discharges 98 fully recovered  COVID-19 patients

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State government on Friday discharged 98 fully recovered COVID 19 patients from its isolation centres.

Disclosing this on its Twitter account, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, explained that out of the number 27 were females and  71 males.

The tweet states that 23 of the patients were from Onikan, 17 from Gbagada, 14 from Agidingbi, 1 from Paelon Centre, 4 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yabs, 17 from Eti-Osa (LandMark)  and  22 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH Isolation Centres,

The patients were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1283.”

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases in Nigeria crossed the 19,000 mark with 667 new cases.

The total case is now 19, 147. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced that the total number of mortality is 487 with about 6,581 recovered cases as at Friday night.

“Lagos-281, Abia-48, Oyo-45, FCT-38, Ogun-37, Enugu-31, Ondo-23, Plateau-21, Edo-19, Delta-18, Rivers-18, Bayelsa-17, Akwa Ibom-17, Kaduna-14, Kano-12, Bauchi-9, Gombe-4, Osun-3, Benue-3, Nasarawa-3, Kwara-3, Ekiti-2, Borno-1.”

