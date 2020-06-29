Lagos discharges 93 recovered COVID-19 patients, including 11 foreigners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has discharged another 93 COVID-19 patients after tested negative for the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this in a statement on Monday, said the patients, 16 females and 77 males, including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from various isolation facilities in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu; “11 of the discharged patients were from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH Isolation Centres after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1512, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

