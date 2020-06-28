Lagos discharges 55 COVID-19 patients, including 16 foreigners

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Saturday, discharged 55 more COVID-19 patients, including 16 foreign nationals from its various isolation facilities across the state after tested negative for the virus.

The state Governor, who is also the Incident Commander, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation report in Lagos.

According to the Lagos State governor, the recovered COVID-19 patients comprised 16 females and 39 males, including 16 foreign nationals from its various isolation facilities across the state to reunite with the society

Sanwo-Olu said the newly discharged patients were 14 from Onikan, five from Gbagada, five from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, eight from Agidingbi, six from Lekki, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark), four from First Cardiology and nine from LUTH isolation centres.

According to the governor, the patients were discharged having been fully treated and tested negative to the virus, saying the latest figure of those discharged now brought to the total number so far discharged in the state to 1,419.

He, however, urged, “Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded 24,077 cases of the virus. The country recorded 779 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths within 24 hours on July 27th.

