Labour charges FG to unveil blueprint to curb insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has told the Federal Government to come up with a blueprint on how to address the perennial insecurity plaguing the country.

The President of the NLC, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He said that insecurity was thriving in Nigeria, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and that the development was affecting the economy adversely.

Wabba said that government needed to fashion out strategies to tackle the problem, which he said, had resulted to loss of lives in parts of the country.

“This is essential because the primary purpose of every government is actually to provide security for its citizens.

“The issues of COVID-19 and the rising state of insecurity are affecting businesses. More so, this is affecting our farmers and the effect is already being felt.

“So, it is important for us to call on government to address the insecurity in the country.”

According to the unionist, the gains that have been made in recent years are being reversed.

“I think the current strategy deployed in repelling attacks is not working and I think what is required is a new technique and strategy.

He said: “each time, we hear news that we have repelled attacks and that we are defeating the insurgents, whereas the problem is on the increase.

“As we speak to you, many farmers in some communities have been displaced and there is threat to security in Nigeria this farming season.”

Wabba lamented that many farmers had become displaced in their communities, saying that “labour will not fold its hands to allow the situation to continue to deteriorate.

“Without security, businesses cannot flourish; economic activities cannot prosper and investors cannot come in.

“This is a real challenge at this point in time because whatever gains we have made are being reversed.

“In fact, there are new security challenges in every aspect of our endeavour.

“It, therefore, behooves government to come up with concrete strategy to put the security challenges to an end,’’ said Wabba.

