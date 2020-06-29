Kindly Share This Story:

Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu popularly known as Kristen Dawodu talks about causes of child marriage and ways it can be curbed.

According to Dawodu in a statement on Monday, child marriage is any formal or informal union where one or both parties are under 18 years of age.

“Without mincing words, child marriage happens mostly to girl child it violates girls right to health, education and beneficial opportunities. It exposes them to violence throughout their lives and traps them in a cycle of poverty”.

In addition, although the age of majority (legal adulthood) and marriageable age may be older or younger in a given country, Dawodu, however, said, even where the age is set at 18 years cultural tradition may override legislation and many jurisdiction permit earlier marriage with parental consent or in special circumstances such as teenage pregnancy.

He further said “truthfully speaking, child marriage is not a good idea, it violates the right of children and has widespread and long-term consequences for child brides and child grooms.

“In addition to mental health issues and lack of access to education and career opportunities, thud includes adverse health effects as a result if early pregnancy. (Including teenage pregnancy) and childbirth.

“There is little research on boys in child marriages, but effect on boys include ill-prepared for certain responsibilities such as providing for the family, early fatherhood and a lack of access to education and career opportunities. We won’t blame their parents too much because poverty, bride price, tradition, dowry, religious and social pressures, regional customs, fear of child remaining unmarried into adulthood, illiteracy and perceived inability of women to work for money could be the causes of child marriage”.

He rounded up by saying that the lawmakers and leaders should level the law to remove all forms of gender discrimination from legislation and endure that girls and women are equally valued as people and protected for child marriage and other types of gender-based violence and harmful practices.

Vanguard Nigeria News

