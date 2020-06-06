KOGI ROBBERY: IGP begins manhunt for robbers who killed eight policemen

Kindly Share This Story:

…Orders AIG to take over investigation, review Security Architecture in Kogi State

By: Kingsley Omonobi Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State on 4th June, 2020 which left several persons dead including eight police officers.

The IGP while condemning the incident has deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba said, “The IGP has also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi State and environs` so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the State.

“The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The IGP condoled with the families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives in the course of duty during the encounter with the hoodlums.

He also called on the Isanlu Community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.

Recall that on Thursday 4th June 2020 at about 1600hrs, the Kogi State Police Command received report of the unfortunate incident where some armed robbers numbering about 25 invaded Isanlu town, simultaneously attacked the First Bank Branch and the Police Station with AK47 rifles and dynamites to gain access to the facilities.

“During the incident, eight Police Officers lost their lives among which were three Women Police Officers while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

‘The injured Officers were taken to the Hospital for treatment while the corpses were deposited at the Mortuary.

Ex lawmaker, Senator Dina Melaye commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and asked the police to ensure better security in Kogi state.

