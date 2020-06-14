Klopp’s Liverpool won’t go down as all time greats ― Collymore

Kindly Share This Story:

Stan Collymore claims the current Liverpool team will not go down as one of England’s all-time best teams.

The Reds need just two further wins to wrap up their first Premier League title in 30 years, and are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City in second.

But according to Collymore, the lack of quality opposition means this Liverpool team can’t be considered as one of the best of all time.

“Liverpool are a fine team and they will deservedly have the title wrapped up within two games,” he wrote in the Mirror.

“But while I will celebrate my old club’s success, I will also lament that their domination isn’t just because Jurgen Klopp’s side have been so good but also because plenty of others around them have been bad.

“Liverpool’s dominance is not a sign that we’re seeing the greatest sides ever, it’s about a limited number of clubs being able to fill out squads because they have the biggest budgets, something that puts other clubs in leagues at a competitive disadvantage.

“Liverpool have been exceptional but will they go down as one of the great all-time English clubs? No, for the reasons above they will not.

“There are issues in the Premier League that are starting to echo in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1, where no more than a handful of teams have the money and there is a brain drain of the top talent towards them,” he added

