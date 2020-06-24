Killings: We don’t need your silence, act now, Nàja’atu tells Babangida, Gusau, Danjuma

Kindly Share This Story:

… Buhari needs help, he can’t do this alone

… Why alliance btw Boko Haram and Ansaru may fail-Adamu

…Jonathan, 1000 x better than Buhari – Galadima

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Again, front line politician in Kano state, Hajiya Najà’atu Mohammed has risen in condemnation of the killings in parts of the North ,saying alleged conspiracy of silence by retired Generals of Northern extraction ,may not augur well for the region.

She spoke even as a security expert in Abuja, Dr.Kabir Adamu, revealed that the planned alliance between Boko Haram insurgents and Ansaru fighters may not work due to differences in ideology.

However, Engr. Buba, Galadiima, while expressing worry over continued loss of lives and properties under the incumbent leadership, said former President Jonathan was a thousand times, better than Buhari.

But ,Bashir Ahmed ,an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari ,however, expressed that ” Buhari is extremely sad about the security situation….it is not something that we should come out and tell the public what would be done…..security is everyone’s concern, it is sad …citizens are fighting citizens..”

Speaking on the rfi Hausa service monitored by journalists on Wednesday, Nàja’atu observed that retired Generals from the North ,appeared to be silent on the current situation in the region.

She specifically mentioned Babangida ,Gusau and Danjuma ,warning that their silence was counterproductive to the kind of North they would like their children to inherit.

“Your children may be the victim of a troubled North because of your silence. You should speak out over these killings. Come out and advise Buhari. He needs your help, he can’t handle the situation alone,” she said..

Meanwhile, Dr. Kabir Adamu ,an Abuja based security expert, said an alliance between Boko Haram and Ansaru bandits in the Northwest, may not work because of differences in ideology.

He told the DW HAUSA service on Wednesday, that Boko Haram were guided by their kind of religious ideology while the Anasaru bandits were thieves who engaged in attacks to loot and steal.

The Nigerian military, he said, must however strive harder in its counter terrorism efforts.

In another DW Hausa Service program ,Buba Galadina insisted that “Jonathan is a thousand times better than Buhari.”

“Security situation has deteriorated .In Borno, there are about 20 LGs that even Buratai and the Chief of Air Staff cannot visit. Imagine, a General cannot travel by road from Kaduna to Abuja, unless by rail.”

“Buhari does not heed to advice. He is more afraid of the Southerners…he doesn’t care about the North….if these Killings were in the South ,the President would’ve taken action since, ” she alleged.

Aminu Adam of a Coalition of Northern Youth, said they’ve offered advice on the security situation ,in vain.

“We had followed Buhari to America, we protested there, we told him the security situation is bad…Buhari did nothing .,” he alleged.

On her part, Naja’atu Bala Mohammed, took a swipe at the security agencies and decried a situation where the quest for succession was ,allegedly, given premium over national interest.

She said ” they are only concerned about succession ….Nigeria…with all its wealth, cannot effectively deploy drones in the fight against criminality.”

“I worked with the Police Service Commission….the Detective sch in Enugu was shut due to alleged paucity of funds .The intelligence set up is not functioning …,Nigeria is greater than Buhari…He will leave office one day.”

“If Chad will chase insurgents up to Nigeria…then our security agents are doing nothing ….I used to receive phone calls….that bandits are raiding villages…no single security will be there…when many will be killed…The security chiefs are propagandists….telling lies..Buhari gives money for security ,more than Jonathan had been giving…But nothing to show….Buhari should overhaul the security network ….There should be a total overhaul if the security situation needs to be improved,” she alleged.

