Killing of Pastor, Wife: Drop your arms, Taraba group tells militiamen

Drums support for Gov Ishaku’s peace model

By Victor Ajihromanus

Taraba socio-cultural platform, Taraba Instrest Group, TIG, has urged perpetrators of violence in Taraba State, to drop their arms and support the peace efforts of Governor Darius Ishaku.

It also lamented that despite the peace-building measures put in place by the governor, incidents of violence still occur.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent killing of Pastor Emmanuel Bileya and his wife, Juliana, the group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Yohana Silas, described perpetrators of such an act as enemies of the state.

The couples were killed by militiamen killed on their farm in Mararaba, Donga Local Government Area, last Monday.

His words:”The killing of Pastor Silas and his wife, Juliana, was a despicable act that should be condemned by everyone across political and religious affiliations. This is one killing, too many in Southern Taraba. This is happening irrespective of the state government’s efforts at ensuring that Taraba is conflict-free. What do these killers derive from killing innocent people at will? What do they want? Has killing become a hobby or an avenue for making statements?

“Since the harbingers of death have refused to drop their weapons, we are urging security agencies in the state, to work with intelligence to unmask

them and bring them to book. On our part as Tarabans, we have to realise that the task of securing the state is not only the duty of the governor.

Security is the business of everyone.

“Therefore, it is incumbent on us to play our role by providing intelligence to security agents. As dwellers of Taraba communities, we understand our terrain better than security agents, as such, providing the right information should be our priority. In stopping this ugly trend, information is key.

To our dear governor, and the people of Mararaba, accept our condolences. The peace-building and conflict resolution path, the governor has chosen, are yielding results, and sustainability is the duty of every Taraba indigene and resident. “

