Kiki, Kiruba, Sega others speak at “Social Media for Social Good” award

…As organisers announce 100 Micro and Macro social media influencers in Nigeria.

The organisers of the ‘Social Media For Social Good Africa Award, curated by ‘Engage, Empower & Educate Initiative’ has announced the list of 100 Micro & Macro Social Media Influencers For Good, and set to award 25 of them in an event scheduled to hold on June 13, 2020.

Currently in its second year, the summit ’20 tagged “Stop, Think and Post” is dedicated to uncovering individuals and organizations using social media for social good and by rewarding their efforts with public accolade.

Making this known to the media, Meshack Hart Belema, convener of the event stated, “The initiative was developed out of grievance for the prevalence of malice and misinformation on social media. And we have been dedicated to this goal since early 2019 when we hosted the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as our special guest of honour.

“We primarily aim to encourage media and micro influencers across Africa to use their social media platforms for good,” says Belema.

Continuing, he said, “This year we are honoring 100 Social Media for Social Good Influencers and awarding 25 of them in 25 category as well as hosting a massive virtual summit to educate on the use of social media for impact, influence and income.

“All 100 have been carefully selected from the number of nomination submitted. To help us select the 25 awardees voting has been made open.”

According to Belema, “the year 2020 is already an interesting one. like the year suggests, it is going to be a year of sight. a vision of 2020 suggests all round seeing, foresight, insight and hindsight and putting a searchlight on most if not all our endeavours will be a good starting point to achieving this year of sight.

“social media for social good awards africa (smsgaa) is already positioning for this wind of good sightings and as one passionate towards promoting good actions using social media, i present to you the past successes and present future plans of smsgaa.”

The speakers for the summit holding on Friday, JUNE 12, 2020 are Mr Kiruba Shankar, Kiki Osibanjo, Real Warri Pikin and Sega Link. The awards night holds virtually on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Public voting has been opened via smsgsa website and will end on June 8 for the public to decide who among the 100 honourees will be inducted into the hall of fame.

