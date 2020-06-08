Kidnapping: Akeredolu tasks I-G on tracking, security apparatus

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has implored the Inspector General of Police (I-G) to deploy tracking and other security apparatus to the state in order to tackle incessant kidnapping in the state head-on.

Akeredolu made the appeal in Akure on Monday during the inauguration of Ondo State Community Policing Committee.

The governor expressed belief that if such devices were put in place, kidnappers and their nefarious activities would be put in check.

“There is no doubt that the police command in the state is doing its best to ensure that such acts are checkmated but a lot needs to be done to ensure it becomes a thing of the past,” he said.

Akeredolu, who decried the upsurge in the spate of kidnapping on major roads and other routes in the state, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the police boss on the community policing.

He said that the step would strengthen security of lives and property of the people.

The governor also challenged the 15-member committee to live up to the expectations of Ondo State citizens on the onerous task before them.

Earlier, I-G Mohammed Adamu described community policing as a grassroots method which would make the community own their police.

Adamu, who was represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police David Folawiyo, however discouraged the committee from any form of compromise and nepotism.

According to him, it is all for one and one for all, which would ensure community information, activities and efforts.

He explained that the fight against crime demanded collaboration of all and sundry, especially within the society.

Also, Police Commissioner in charge of Ondo State Command, Mr Salami Bolaji, called for cooperation of all to ensure a crime free society.

He said that the inauguration of the community policing would greatly enhance his job.

Kindly Share This Story: