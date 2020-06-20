Kemi Olunloyo prays for Davido and Chioma

Kindly Share This Story:

Kemi Olunloyo, the controversial investigative journalist, must have repented from being a critic of Davido and his fiancée Chioma if what she recently posted on her Instagram page is anything to go by.

Kemi, who has always been one of the strongest critics of the Omo Babalawo crooner, surprised a lot of people when she prayed for Davido and his fiancée, recently.

“God Bless Davido and Chioma. May your relationship be SEALED with a wedding soon. May your Marriage be blessed…so help you God! Chioma my lover will change to Chioma my wifey. God bless all the kids.” Kemi posted.

Kemi Olunloyo Celebrity Diary recalls, recently told Chioma she was never going to be Davido’s wife, insisting that all she could ever be, was his lover. She said this after news broke last week that Davido had reportedly welcomed a child from his fourth baby mama in London, early this year.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: