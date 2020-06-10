Katsina: Bandits raid 5 villages, kill 40 in Faskari LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

The Katsina police command on Wednesday, says that kadisau village in Faskari LGA of Katsina state has been attacked by armed bandits that killed 20 peoples at about 4:00 am.

“Eye witness and residents of Kalabawa, Kakwawa Unguwar Wahabi and Raudama have told vanguard that at least 20 others were killed in their villages.”

SP Gambo Isah, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command confirmed the incident to newsmen in Katsina.

Isah said that apart from those who were killed, 21 others were critically injured during the attacks in kadisau village and are receiving treatment at General Hospital Funtua.

He said that the armed bandits were in the village to seize animals and food items but youths in the village mobilized themselves to resist the bandits who, unfortunately, were armed with deadly rifles.

“They started shooting sporadically at those residents who had already ganged up to face them; and in that confrontation, they killed 16 residents while four others died at the hospital”, the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, a survivor in Kadisau told vanguard that the bandits rode on motorcycles in their dozens, each armed with an Ak47 rifle as they raided the villages.

“They killed 3 at Unguwar Wahabi, 9 at Kabalawa, 5 at Kwakware, and one at Raudama, they also raped women and stole animals,” he said.

A former chairman of Faskari LGA, Hassan Mohammed, also told Vanguard that some of the corpses of those killed in the attacks in Kadisau were recovered from an irrigation farm at the outskirts of the village.

He said their remains have been buried Wednesday morning while urging military operatives deployed in the ongoing anti-banditry operation to rise up to their responsibility of protecting lives and property in the area.

Vanguard reports that there is current joint security operation going on in katsina and zamfara states flush out armed bandits terrorizing the two states.

