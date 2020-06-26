Kano Task Force intercepts illicit drugs worth over N1bn ― Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

…plans compulsory drug test for political appointees, students

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Friday said the state task force set up to curtail drug Abuse has intercepted and destroyed illicit drugs worth over N1 billion.

The Governor also said plans are underway to establish state drug administration agency to ensure compulsory drug test for political appointees, admission seekers, and civil servants among others.

The Governor made this known in a statement by his Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba to commemorate the 2020 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in the state.

He called on the society to help drug addicts and abusers to give up addiction by initiating aggressive public education, more define laws and fostering greater cooperation to counter the menace.

According to the statement, “Ganduje urges aggressive mainstream and social media campaign against drug abuse in order to bring to fore the impact of the threat that is endangering not only lives but the economies of some countries.

“The governor says since inception the administration has instituted programmes aimed at curtailing abuse of drugs and use of hard drugs which include setting up and streamlining the activities of the state Task Force on Drug Abuse which intercepted and destroyed illicit drugs worth over one billion naira.

“Others, he adds are plans to establish the state Drug Administration Agency which is underway to battle addiction, the introduction of compulsory drug test for political appointees, civil servants and students seeking admission into the tertiary institutions.

“Ganduje also commends the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for choosing Kano to host its northwest zonal Office and appointment of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), Habeeb Yahaya Hotoro as its coordinating focal person all in recognition of the state government’s relentless war against drug abuse.

“On the theme of this year’s observance: “Better Knowledge for Better Care” is apt considering that the public is largely not fully aware of the social implication of drug abuse,” the statement however reads.

