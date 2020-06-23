Kano agency alleges plots by gunmen to attack, unleash terror on its personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Managing Director, Kano State Road and Traffic Agency, KAROTA, Dr. Baffa Dan’agundi has on Monday alleged plots or plans by some gunmen to launch an attack and unleash terror on its personnel in the state.

Dan’agundi said the agency got intelligence reports of the plots and resolve to withdrew its personnel from their duty posts during the weekend.

The Managing Director stated this while reacting to insinuations that his personnel abandoned their duty posts at the weekend as a result of a misunderstanding between it and men of the Nigerian police.

Dan’agundi maintained that his agency enjoyed good working relationships with all security agencies including the police as could be seen with the police personnel taking cover and controlling of road traffic in the state during the said period.

According to him, “we heard reports making rounds in the state and on social media that we (the agency) had a misunderstanding with the police and that was why we abandoned our duty post on Sunday. That we had a fallout because one of our men engaged a civilian in physical fighting to the extent that he broke his leg and was arrested by the policemen. I urge the public to desist from spreading false information.

“Why we withdrew our personnel from duty post was because we got some intelligence reports that some gunmen plans to launch attack on our men or our office. So we notified the security agencies and they advised us to stay away from work. And after that, the Commissioner of Police deployed his men to take cover for us to control the traffic in the state. This was because of the cordially working relationship that exists between us.

“It is true that one of our personnel engaged a civilian in physical fighting and as a result break his leg. And the police have arrested him (our personnel) and would ensure justice is done. We are behind the police on this because for no reason should you engage someone in a fight to the point of breaking his leg. Doing so violates the ethics of the work,” Dan’agundi however stated.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: