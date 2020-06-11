Kaduna Journalists get welfare scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Journalists Support Initiative (JSI), a welfare scheme for journalists in the North,has debuted in Kaduna. An NGO said it had concluded arrangements to commence the welfare scheme in earnest.

Representative of the NGO, Ibrahim Mohammed, said while on a courtesy call to the Kaduna State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), that the fate journalist in and out of service was always not encouraging.

“To cushion this bad situation, there is the need to put in place a welfare scheme for members of the fourth estate of the realm in the region .”

To this end, our NGO will leave no stone unturned to see that the scheme stand the test of time.Every Journalists is qualified to register as a member of the NGO.”

“The fate of Journalists in Kaduna and the country as a whole is very gloomy, when talking about financial support in times of sorrow or celebration.”

“We will be tasking ourselves to raise funds to support our members instead of going cap in hands, asking for token from members of the society that Journalists have rendered so much services,” he said.

Ibrahim explained that JSI would solely take care of the welfare of Journalists.

“You are all members of JSI. As time goes on we will unfold our plan for the partnership with Kaduna NUJ”.

JSI swung into action by presenting N10,000.00 for the burial of late member of Kaduna NUJ, Chief Dominic Ezeuzu.

The Kaduna NUJ Chairman, Adamu Yusuf appreciated JSI,saying journalists were always at the receiving end in the cause of performing their professional duty.

“Journalists are only being appreciated in service, but once they are out of service, they are forgotten.”

“It is a welcome development that JSI is pioneering such welfare scheme for Journalists in North . We need this NGO to move our profession forward. Journalists are not beggars. We must be our brothers keepers,” he said

Other members of NUJ in Kaduna, described the initiative as a welcome development that gave hope to practitioners of the profession.

