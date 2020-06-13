Kaduna impounds 144 vehicles, tricycles over curfew violation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Kaduna State joint security outfit, Operation Yaki, has impounded about 100 vehicles, 36 motorcycles and 8 tricycles for violating the night-time curfew imposed by the State Government.

SP Bala Kassim, the officer in charge of the outfit, said, all the owners of the vehicles and motorcycles were charged to the mobile court to face prosecution.

He said “you would recall that Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i on Tuesday announced the ease of lockdown in the State, which now allows movement in the afternoon and also intra-state travel. But the Governor stated clearly that, there is curfew between 8pm and 5am.

“It is, however, disheartening that some residents of the State have consistently violated the curfew order. So, on Thursday, a combined team of Police, Air Force, Civil Defence, DSS, KADVS, KASTLEA and FRSC were out to enforce the curfew order. That day, no arrest was made, because we chose that day to remind the people that, there is night-time curfew.

“Yesterday (Friday), went out again at about 8:45pm and we arrested violators with about 100 vehicles, 36 motorcycles and eight tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP.

“In the course of the operation, those on essential services, like medical practitioners and others were allowed to go while the rest have been charged to the mobile court situated within the vicinity.

“The State Government brought mobile court to the premises of the operation Yaki in order to make things easy for the magistrate and her team.” He said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: