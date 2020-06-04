JUST IN:FG appoints Prof. Regina Ogali as acting VC UNIPORT

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has appointed Prof. Regina Ogali as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), a university official said.

Ogali takes over from Prof. Ndowa Lale after five years as the institution’s vice-chancellor, according to a statement by UNIPORT’s Deputy Director (Information), Dr. Williams Wodi on Thursday.

Wodi said that Ogali would oversee the affairs of the university pending the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor.

He said: “By a letter from the Federal Ministry of Education dated May 29, Prof. Regina Ogali, a Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) will oversee the affairs of UNIPORT.

“Ogali will oversee the affairs of the university while the incumbent vice-chancellor, Prof. Ndowa Lale, proceeds on his leave starting June 12.

The university spokesman said that Lale was appointed vice-chancellor of the university on July 2015 for a single five-year tenure

“A letter signed on behalf of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono announced Ogali’s appointment.

“The minister wished Lale well in his future endeavours following his successful tenure in office as the 8th vice-chancellor of UNIPORT,” Wodi said.

Recall that the Federal Government dissolved the Governing Council of the university on May 27.

