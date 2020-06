Kindly Share This Story:

Government of Burundi has on Tuesday announced the death of Pierre Nkurunziza the country’s president.

He died at the age of 55, after suffering cardiac arrest, government official said.

He was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, official said. He has ruled his country for fifteen years.

