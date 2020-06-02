Breaking News
JUST IN :Kaduna confirms 31 new cases of COVID-19, discharges 15

On 8:03 pm
By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The cost of re-opening schools in the pandemic

Fifteen COVID-19 patients in Kaduna state have been discharged while the state government confirmed 31 new cases on Tuesday.

The government’s official Twitter handle indicated that the cases were recorded in Zaria, Kaduna North, and Sabon-Gari LGAs of the state.

“Covid-19 Update: 15 patients are due for discharge. Out of 145 samples tested today, 31 were positive: 20 in Zaria, 5 in Sabon-Gari, and 6 in Kaduna North.

“The cases are mostly contacts of other cases. A further rise in cases is anticipated as more tests are conducted,” the government had said.

