Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu denies quitting APC Guber race

By Gabriel Olawale

The leading aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, has denied reports that he has exited the race to obtain the party’s ticket ahead of the governorship election and demanded a refund of his nomination form.

A statement released by his Campaign Organization and signed by the Director of Communication and Media, Prince John Mayaki, said: “We want to clarify to members of the public that the laughable report claiming that Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu has dropped out of the APC governorship race and demanded a refund is completely false.”

“It is a deliberate falsehood created and circulated by those who are afraid to confront him at the polls and are thus seeking ways to cause confusion and mislead the people. Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu enjoys swelling support from party members across the 18 LGAs of the state. Therefore, he has no reason to quit the race.”

“We urge members of the public to disregard information from questionable sources operated by individuals with no credibility especially as it pertains to the aspiration of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu.”

Meanwhile, the Campaign Organization also dismissed the report of a court decision directing Anselm Ojezua, the alleged sacked Edo APC Chairman who now heads the Obaseki/Shaibu Support Movement, to continue in his former position.

Mayaki said: “Those claiming that a court order has reinstated the sacked Anselm Ojezua have only succeeded in admitting a truth they have long denied: that Anselm Ojezua has no position in Edo APC today, and the authentic leader of the party in the state is Colonel David Imuse (rtd.)”

“How can a case that was never filed, never heard and without participation by lawyers be said to have been ruled on? The simple way to dismiss this falsehood is to ask those peddling the news to provide basic details such as case file number, legal representatives, and Presiding judge.”

