JUST IN: Flood sweeps away 4-year-old child in Lagos rainfall

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Rescue search is ongoing by men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA at 38 Fashola Str of Olabode street Papa Asafa Orile Agege to recover yet to be identified four-year-old child allegedly being swept away by the flood of early morning heavy rainfall in Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened around 10 am during the torrential rainfall with attendant heavy flooding.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, when contacted by correspondent confirmed the incident, saying that the agency received a distress call from a witness.

“Response team from the agency has been dispatched immediately with search and rescue operation ongoing,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

Kindly Share This Story: