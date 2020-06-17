Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu State Government has announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number to 76.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, said this in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

He said that the Ministry of Health confirmed the 19 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The Enugu State Ministry of Health confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state which have been updated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Consequently, the total number of reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Enugu State, as also confirmed on the NCDC website, is 76 (44 active, 27 discharged and 5 deaths),” he said.

According to the commissioner, everyone should always observe stipulated precautionary measures by the NCDC to stay safe.

Obi added that observing the NCDC precautionary measures would help the public to protect themselves and others.(NAN)

