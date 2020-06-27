[Just in] Dissolution of APC NWC: Buhari, Tinubu still together — Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency on Saturday said that the approval for the dissolution of the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by President Muhammadu Buhari was to save the party from collapse.

The Presidency also said that the commentary by some analysts that the action was targeted at the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not true.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated that President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu are in touch with one another.

Shehu in the statement said, “The very essence of the requests put to the Emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, which were unanimously approved aim to pull back the party, faced with an existential crisis from the brink of collapse, follow the constitution and take everyone along.

“While this action has been widely accepted with great relief by lovers of democracy and the rank and file of the membership, we are concerned that political vulturism masquerading as “smart analysis” is selling the commentary that this is a Buhari-Tinubu “showdown.” Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“To put the records straight: In the formation of this great party and giving it leadership, President Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who are reckoned as the founding fathers of the APC are both inspired by democratic norms, national interest and not at all by partisan motivations. These are the qualities that have made them move past cynical distractions.

“They are in touch with one another. Their relationship remains as strong as ever and between the two of them, only they know how they manage their enviable relationship.

“Try as hard as they could, the opposition parties have used all their intellectuals and their supporters in the media to break this relationship and have failed. And they won’t.”

Shehu said that President Buhari is known as someone that will not do anything with bad intentions.

He said,” For President Buhari who has received much of the cynical commentary, Nigerians know him as someone who will not do anything with bad intentions. Neither will he do anything out of partisan motivations or for himself.

“This whole exercise, that should lead to massive reform and overhaul of the leadership of the party, as he said in that brilliant speech, was ”to save the APC from the imminent self-destruction. We have to move ahead.

“We have to take everyone with us and ensure that the party is run in accordance with democratic norms and with consensus. We have to work for the benefit of the country.”

“The leaders of the party, who have received two successive massive mandates to govern the country and a majority of the states should be judged by how this exercise turns out in achieving these objectives, not cursed at the mere commencement of the process.”

