JUST IN :Cross River has no recorded COVID-19 case – Commissioner

We have commenced investigation into the “index case”

…only PCR can confirm COVID-19 case, not antibody Rapid Diagnostic test kits

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Cross River state government Thursday night debunked reports that a positive case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the Calabar, the state Capital.

The rebuttal was contained in a release signed by Dr. Beta Edu , Commissioner for health& head of COVID-19 taskforce team in the state.

The statement read:”The attention of the Cross River State Government has been drawn to an internal memo signed by the Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Professor Ikpeme stating that it had one positive test result.

“It is important to state that an index COVID-19 case can only be confirmed with PCR and not the antibody Rapid Diagnostic test kits which the NCDC had said has very low sensitivity and therefore should not be used for COVID 19 diagnosis as it may produce several false-positive cases.

“As a state government we have commenced an investigation into this case and we will get back to the public with our findings.

“All efforts to identify and isolate suspected cases will be encouraged but we denounce any attempt to label CRS COVID-19 Positive using a rapid antibody testing methodology.

” For now Cross River State has no Recorded case of COVID-19. We use this opportunity to further call on the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC to as a matter of urgency, support Cross River state in the fight against COVID-19.

“We urge all Cross Riverians to remain calm and not panic, but simply step up efforts in adhering to all safety procedures in the state to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the state,” the statement read.

