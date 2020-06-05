(JUST IN) COVID-19: Gov Sule’s father in solation centre, 3 doctors test positive

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

THE father of the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, Alhaji Sule Bawa, who is also the Emir of Gudi in Akwanga Local Government Area of the State, has been been hospitalised and is in isolation centre at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital in lafia.

A resident of Gudi who pleaded anonymity said the monarch developed fever and started coughing unabated and was rushed to the VIP section of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia Wednesday.

According to the source, “On Thursday, a team of health personnel fumigated the Palace of the traditional rule and the Personal residence of the Governor,” he said.

The source added that it is not known whether the monarch contracted Coronavirus as his subjects visit him to pay homage especially on market days.

When contacted, the Chief Medical Director of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Dr Hassan Ikrimat, said: ”It is unethical to disclose the identity of any patient.”

Governor Abdullahi Sule has however said samples of suspected cases in Nasarawa collected have been taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja for testing.

In the same vein, three medical doctors have tested positive to Coronavirus pandemic in Nasarawa State.

Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Nasarawa State branch, Dr. Bulus Peter Umaru who confirmed the development said three of his members have contacted the disease in the course of duty dealing with patients.”

“The doctors in question are now in admission at Federal Medical Center, (FMC), Keffi in the isolation centre and are responding to treatment.

Dr Bulus called on Nasarawa State Government to hasten the approval and implementation of the payment of hazard allowance to health workers.

