JUST IN: Court orders release of Orji Uzor Kalu from prison

JUST IN: Court orders release of Orji Uzor Kalu

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the release of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, from prison.

Kalu was to serve 12 years in prison after he was convicted of N7.1bn fraud alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and a former Director of Finance at the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu.

Details soon…

