Just in: Chimamanda Adichie loses father

…Our father lived beautifully, says Chimamanda’s family

By Victor Ajihromanus

The family of the late Prof James Nwoye Adichie, father of renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has formally announced his demise.

A statement by Chucks Adichie, made available to Vanguard, described the deceased as someone who had a fulfilled life.

The statement said upon his retirement, the late Prof Adichie, lived in his hometown, Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, until his death.

The statement reads:”A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. With deepest sorrow, the Adichie family announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

He was 88 years old.

“He recieved his PhD in statistics from Berkeley and went on to become Nigeria’s first professor of statistics. His dedicated life’s work was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he was named professor emeritus in 2016. Upon his retirement, he lived in his hometown, Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

“He is survived by his wife Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie; their six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

