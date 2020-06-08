JUST IN: Buhari nominates Dongban-Mensem as President Court of Appeal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President Malam Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President,’’.

Buhari had earlier on May 29 approved the extension of the appointment of Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA).

The extension takes effect from June 3 for a further period of three months.

