Breaking News
Translate

JUST IN: Buhari nominates Dongban-Mensem as President Court of Appeal

On 4:49 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Buhari nominates Dongban-Mensem as Acting President, Court of Appeal

By Jeremiah Urowayino

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the  President Malam Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

READ ALSO:Big trouble, as more Nigerians sink deeper into poverty

“Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President,’’.

Buhari had earlier on May 29 approved the extension of the appointment of Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA).

The extension takes effect from June 3 for a further period of three months. 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!