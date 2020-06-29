JUST IN: BBnaija season five premieres July 19

Breaking News
JUST IN: BBnaija season five to premiere July 19

By David Royal

DSTV has announced July 19 as the official premiere date for the season five of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija season 5.

This was announced on the official twitter handle of the reality TV show.

Earlier in May, the management of the reality show announced the opening for video submissions for the upcoming season 5 of the show.

