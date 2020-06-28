Breaking News
JUST IN: Ajimobi laid to rest in Ibadan

Photo: The burial ceremony

The remains of late Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday.

Ajimobi was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, amid tight security.

Ajimobi, aged 70, was confirmed dead at a Lagos hospital after illness relating to multiple organ failure.

He was reportedly buried in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols at about 10:05 am Sunday.

