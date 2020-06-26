Jungle justice: Three suspected Shilla Boys escape lynching in Yola

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Three suspected members of the dreaded Shilla Boys, Wednesday night, escaped lynching by the whiskers in Adamawa’s capital, Yola, as they were beaten comatose before security operatives rescued them.

The suspects had raided a popular supermarket along the Jimeta Modern market, but luck ran out of them as they were apprehended, beaten, and about to be set ablaze when the security operatives arrived.

But, one of the suspects was unlucky as he died at the scene of the incident even before the arrival of the police.

The image maker of the Adamawa state police command, DSP, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the death of one of the boys, adding that “Out of the three, the police were able to locate the families of two who are from Wurro Jabbe in the outskirt of the state capital

ALSO READ: Fear as dreaded Shilla Boys unleash reign of terror in Adamawa

“The one who died is a resident of Nassarawo. So we are still working to locate the father of one so that they can join the police in paying the hospital bills so as to save their lives.

“Immediately they recover, the police will investigate and trace other members of the syndicate so as to bring them to justice,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: