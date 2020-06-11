June 12: Rep member lauds Abiola, others, task Nigerians on patriotism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

As Nigeria marks June 12 anniversary and Democracy Day tomorrow, the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has called on Nigerians in leadership positions to emulate the virtues of late Chief M. K. O. Abiola, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Prof. Ambrose Alli, and Dr. Nnandi Azikiwe, who all left an indelible footprint towards the development of the country.

He said these names, including the late Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Mallam Aminu Kano amongst others, were pro-people leaders who made the happiness of the citizenry their priority.

The lawmaker in a press statement by his media aide, Mr. Osaro Aghedo, and made available to newsmen in Benin City on Thursday said with the present challenges; insecurity, unemployment, and corruption, a change of attitude, especially by the leaders, would save the nation from danger.

He however commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his efforts at diversifying the economy of the country.

He said “For us to have a people will lead, there must, first of all, be a country; we had notable Nigerians like in have mentioned, that worked hard to keep this country safe and united.

“Their approach to keeping the country safe and united was achieved through their exemplary lifestyle and their pro-people approach to their everyday dealings. This to me, is what I see lacking in our now everyday polity.

“I sincerely believe that if we can imbibe the virtues of these notable Nigerians, in addition to the efforts being made by the government to diversify the economy of the country and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths, some challenges of the nation, especially that of insecurity would have been solved.

“As we mark another anniversary of June 12, we (the leaders and those being led) must reflect on what the June 12 struggle was all about and have it in our consciousness that it is only when we all work together that we can have a great country; a country of our dream.”

vanguard

