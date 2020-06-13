June 12: Okowa assures on completion of projects

Kindly Share This Story:

…salutes Deltans

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday restated the resolve of his administration to complete all life-changing projects it had begun across the State, saying that the government was resolute on timely completion of projects and programmes.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on the 2020 Democracy Day celebration, said his administration had made sufficient provision in the revised 2020 Budget for some key projects, adding that they would be scaled up in subsequent budgets.

Noting that this year democracy day was being celebrated in a peculiar atmosphere of sobriety engendered by the prevailing COVID-19, which had jolted the world, the governor urged Nigerians to continue to work together in unity so as to surmount the challenges threatening to destabilise the democratic experience and undo the gains of the past 21 years.

He said, “On behalf of government and the people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 Democracy Day celebration.

“Our people have enjoyed democracy since 1999 and appreciate better, the inherent gains of democratic governance – respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“In order to protect this hard-earned democracy, we must work harmoniously to improve on our electoral system.

“As we mark this year’s celebration on a low-key note, because of the COVID-19 scourge, our administration remains irrevocably committed to the provision of life-changing economic projects that will improve the welfare of our people.

“To sustain the execution of these projects this critical period, we have revised our budget in such a way that we can get maximum value for our people in spite of the effects of the pandemic on our finances.

“As at today, our total confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen to 225 and it is my appeal to all Deltans to continue to imbibe the culture of the new normal, which is the wearing of face masks in public places, physical-distancing, regular hand washing and other personal hygiene injunctions”.

