By Onozure Dania

Social critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has called for soberness and rebirth by our political players, leaders and appointees as the country marks the June 12 Democracy Day on Friday.

This, according to him, is because they have lost and forgotten, so soon, the sacrifice and message of June12 which the late Chief MKO Abiola struggled and died for.

In a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, Onitiri said that currently, there was no democratic government in Nigeria.

His words: “As we mark this year’s Democracy Day, Nigerians should know that power is not yet in the hands of the people, but absolutely in the hands of very few Nigerians, who now wield it to oppress and suppress the larger majority.

“The larger majority of Nigerians can now not breathe under the yoke of the oppression. We are not there yet. We are now more farther than nearer democracy.

“Since 27 years of the so-called democratic rule, Nigerians cannot boast of dividends of democracy. No good governance. No good roads. There is total lack of infrastructure.

“No quality education for the masses. No quality healthcare facilities. Our economy is in total shambles. There is absolute insecurity.

“There is total nepotism. Insurgents and bandits kill and maim innocent civilians and our security forces take a blind eye. The bandits are neither caught nor tried in our law courts.”

He expressed worried about the situation in the country, recalling that he was the man that procured the historic judgment that the election must hold on June 12.

Onitiri explained that he was also one of the loyal associates of late Chief Abiola, who fought for democracy in Nigeria.

He added that “the democracy we fought for with the likes of Frank Kokori, late Gani Fawehinmi, late Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti and many others, have been totally rubbished.

“Late Chief Abiola would be weeping in his grave. We fought for democracy with all our resources and blood. And 27 years after, there is nothing to celebrate.

“We call on all human rights groups, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; Nigerian Association of National Students, NANS; Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and others to rise up and fight for the enthronement of democracy.”

Vanguard

