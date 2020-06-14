June 12: How weak opposition hurts governance in Rivers State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SINCE May 29, 2019, Rivers State has fared as a one party state under the firm grip of Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Save for one Social Democratic Party member in the 32-man State House of Assembly, the entire government is PDP. All the 23 Local Governments are chaired and controlled by the PDP.

This privilege for the ruling party has been helped more by sheer absence of visible opposition party, following the self-destruct that pushed Rivers All Progressives Congress, APC, into non-existence due to the relentless conflicts among its chieftains in the past 12 months.

For the ruling party it has been an overwhelmingly rewarding advantage with plenty to celebrate and share in several appointments, empowerment and sundry opportunities for loyal party members and PDP faithful at large.

For the generality of the people however, the absence of healthy inter-party rivalry has robbed the state of a government of unity.

As an APC chieftain puts it: “It is all our (APC) fault that Rivers now has a government first for PDP before rest of the people are considered. And at no time has our state assembly been so rubber-stamp as it is today.

“Check most of the bill being deliberated, passed and signed are executive originated. The absence of a significant opposition in the House has made it an assembly of men who acquiesce to anything the Governor says. That’s not how it should be.”

On service delivery, Rivers under Governor Wike has reaped dividends of democracy in the past 12 months.

Among the milestone projects are ongoing construction of three flyovers to ease traffic in Port Harcourt metropolis with a fourth one in the offing. Some have been completed.

READ ALSO: Group raises alert over plot to destroy APC in Rivers State

The Mother and Child Hospital expected to significantly improve mother and child care has also been completed, equipped and undergoing test run before opening for operations.

The administration under the period in review has also committed to massive revamping of the agricultural sector. Last week , Governor Wike approved concession of existing agricultural facilities in the state to willing investors interested in bringing their expertise to bear in harnessing huge potentials in the sector.

What seems to be the snag in terms of service delivery is the widespread notion that Wike’s development interests are concentrated in the state capital, neighbouring Obio/Akpor local government area where he hails from and the larger Ikwerre ethnic nationality he belongs.

An APC chieftain said: “You cannot really say he has not been delivering projects, but the focus is on Ikwerre, his people. That is not to say other parts of the state are not benefiting, but his predecessors were more open minded in spread of projects.

“Go back to history, Melford Okilo was such a grass-rooted Governor that he was practically moving from community to community, identifying and responding to peculiar needs. Many years after, Okilo’s power generating sets are still providing electricity for remote reverine communities in Rivers till today.

“Ada George and Peter Odili in their eras also tried to evenly spread development while Rotimi Amaechi who succeeded Odili is known for his landmark basic schools and ultra modern health Centres, which permeated all corners of the state. Today, Ikwerre comes first before other parts of Rivers in the distribution of all benefits under Wike.”

Under Wike however, the past one year has also witnessed significant improvement in the security of lives and property, having massively boosted security agencies capacity to fight crime with provision of several patrol vans, gunboats, communications gadgets and sundry motivation in the birth of Operation Sting, a new security outfit at the start of his second tenure.

A security expert said: “The government under Wike has not noticeably displayed human rights abuses against Rivers populace, except for those who saw the impact of his aggressiveness on some persons in ongoing fight against Coronavirus as some kind of abuse of the people’s rights.

“However, that truly may not be the case. The borders closure and sundry restrictions against COVID-19 have never been targeted against any particular person or set of persons, but mainly a passionate commitment to check the spread of the pandemic and saves lives. And the people are beginning to appreciate, including his massive delivery of palliatives across the state.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: