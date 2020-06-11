June 12: Democracy must be made our way of life – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 Democracy Day, urging them to make democracy a way of life.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Thursday in Abuja said undoubtedly, the declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day by the APC-led Federal Government, has further cemented the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari as a true and genuinely democratic.

“President Buhari displayed political will in recognising and appreciating the sacrifices of many Nigerians in the enthronement of democracy in our nation and the ultimate prize paid by the presumed winner of June 12, 1993, Presidential Election, Chief Moshood Abiola”, APC said.

The party added that in the annals of Nigeria’s political trajectory, June 12 would remain a historic day.

“This undisputed fact, which President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has officially recognised as a national holiday, is a testament to our party’s appreciation of the huge significance of the day.

“Going forward, the APC-led government would, in words and actions, continue to promote and consolidate on the gains of democratic governance in the country, to entrench its finest ideals on our body polity, while calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to imbibe this spirit in the overall interest of our beloved country”, APC added.

