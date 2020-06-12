June 12: APC Ndigbo in Lagos demands compensation for Abiola’s family

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Ndigbo in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to compensate the family of Moshood Kasimawo Olawale, MKO, Abiola, for the loss and injustice visited occasioned by the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election and the death of Abiola.

The leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, while commenting on the 2020 anniversary of June 12, on behalf of the group, stressed that “no amount is too much to be paid for loss of the man, his wife and his many businesses which were systematically dismantled by agents of the government.

“No amount of money given to Abiola’s family will relieve the pain, but they must be adequately compensated for the spirit of June 12 to be finally laid to rest.”

Besides, Igbokwe, also expressed joy that 27 years after the struggle, June 12 has been recognized by the federal government through the heartedness of President Buhari.

He lamented that over 5,000 Nigerians died between 1993 and 1998 fighting for democracy to be instituted in the country, adding that the recognition of June 12 as democracy day is proof that they did not die in vain.

He noted that until Buhari recognized the June 12 struggle, successive seven other Heads of State and President who had ruled the country, ignored the role of Abiola played in instituting democracy in the country.

Igbokwe particularly, mentioned Chief Olusegun Obasanjo not only ignoring Abiola throughout his time as President, let alone honoring him.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to protect the democracy they have as it is still better than any military government.

