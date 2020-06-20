Johnnie Walker inspires heartwarming stories for father’s day

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnnie Walker, world’s number one Scotch whisky brand, recently launched a campaign to celebrate fathers and father figures in honour of Father’s Day.

The brand created a Johnnie and Dad fund and will donate N5,000 to N5 million each time a post about a father or father figure is shared using #JWToastToDad. Johnnie Walker is committed to shining the light on fathers and father figures who inspire young lives.

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Manager, International Premium Spirits (IPS), Guinness Nigeria PLC, Aigbeme Okonkwo said that the guidance and wisdom we get from dads shape who we become. “They give us the strength to face the good and bad in life. Johnnie Walker wants everyone who has been inspired by a father or father figure to share their stories because dads deserve to be celebrated.

Father’s Day presents an invaluable opportunity to spur positive memories of great dads.

To participate in the campaign, consumers are encouraged to post a picture and a video or text, telling Johnnie Walker why your dad is so special.

Also, nominate a father figure to benefit from the Johnnie & Dad Fund using #JWToastToDad. We will donate N5000 for every entry received.”

