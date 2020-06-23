JIGAWA: Suspended lawmaker drags Speaker to court

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

The suspended member representing Gumel constituency in the Jigawa state house of assembly, Hon. Sani Isyaku Abubakar has sued house speaker, Hon. Idris Garba for his unlawful‎ suspension since 5th of March 2020.

The case which was filed at the state high court sitting in Dutse on March was presided over yesterday by Justice Ahmed Isa

The defence lawyer also attorney general of the state, Barr. Musa Adamu Aliyu had prayed to the court in a preliminary objection to the suit demanding for the exclusion of the 3rd defendant who is also the clerk of the state assembly from the ‎originating sermon filed before the court.

Aliyu has argued that the clerk ought not to have been dragged into the assembly debacle since he is not a lawmaker.

However, the lead counsel to the claimants Prof. Mamman Lawan (SAN) argued that the clerk being the Chief accounting officer of the house of assembly must be joined in the suit.

Prof. Mamman Lawan (SAN) had later accused the state assembly of breach of law by refusing to ‎give the complainant fair hearing before his indefinite suspension.

ALSO READ: Man arraigned for allegedly having sex with female pig in Ibadan

He said the assembly ought to have respected it’s own house rules by referring issues of such to the ethics and privileges committee for investigations and onward advise that would be discussed on the floor of the assembly.

He said the fundamental rights‎ of the member was grossly abused by shortchanging the constituents that elected him to represent them.

He, therefore, plead with the court to award his client the sum of N50 million as damages.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: