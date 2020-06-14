Ize- Iyamu legal team hails client’s success at APC screening

Kindly Share This Story:

The legal team of pastor Ize- Iyamu has felicitated with their client on the successful clearance at the recent screening exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s forthcoming governorship primary.

Chairman of pastor Ize- Iyamu legal team Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa made this known in an interview with journalists on Sunday in Benin.

According to West-Idahosa, our client has remained the most talked-about politician in Edo State, though he has only served as Secretary to the State Government and Chief of Staff to Government House, yet he animates the politics of the State with ideas and inspire debates with his words.

“One thing we know is that much of these attributes have to do with our client charisma, clarity of thought, and eloquence. From his Edo college days to date, those who crossed his path are not in doubt about pastor Ize- Iyamu’s unique ability, which is rare in others.

”We remember how pastor Ize- Iyamu put a committee of students together in Edo College to represent some students who were expelled for activism at the public hearing of the Bendel State House of Assembly Committee on education headed by the then Minority Leader of that House, Dr. Akpojaro. The irony is that he was not affected by the expulsion order of the college Principal, Rev. Canon Ayeni.

“Only recently, a lot of people witnessed and gave serious approval to how our client touched the lives of Edo people at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State. It’s not just about what he did, but the efficient organization that he brought into it.

“Ize- Iyamu ‘we are all in it together’ style of interaction has woken many from indifference. His engagement style brought in many of those running the Government of the State today into political relevance and we all know this.

“Our client is not just a believer, but a pastor. That has made it easy for him to get motivated by faith in helping to transform the conscience of people, fortifying the sense of responsibility in young men and women in Edo State.

“it is our prayer that God would crown his endeavors with success at the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship primary coming up 22nd June”

