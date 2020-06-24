IYC Election: Presidential aspirant, Mayor urges delegates not to sell conscience

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for credible, peaceful election

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, national election, one of the presidential aspirants, Aladiokuma Mayor, Wednesday, urged delegates not to sell their conscience, but to put the entire Ijaw nation first and it’s future.

Mayor made the call while speaking on the plight of the Ijaw worldwide and what can be done to ensure the people are united and pressing forward together in the Ijaw struggle.

He also alleged that since the loss of former President Goodluck Jonathan of 2015 presidential election, the Ijaw nation has been “in disarray and all Ijaw socio-cultural oganisations were abysmally uncoordinated, politically and socially divisive in such a manner that grounded our collective struggles to a halt to the detriment of the generality of Ijaw people and has mesmerized the sacrifices of our blood, sweat, and tears.”

He said: “Therefore, it is highly necessary that we sustain the current process of unity across the board in order to fully implement the rejuvenation of our socio-cultural oganisations as the mouthpiece of our people and nation should be crystalised in this 2020 IYC National Election hence, Ijaw Leaders should keep personal interests aside in place of widespread assessments and consultations to ensure that only a positively popular candidate who has the charisma and passion to work for the general good of the entire Ijaw nation emerges as president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide.

“In line with the spirit of truth, I also call on delegates from all the Zones and chapters not to sell their conscience for selfish considerations and patronage to the detriment of our collective interest as a nation. The time to get it right is now,

“Furthermore, I will work with other leaders of the Ijaw Nation to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election in order for the same to be free and fair.

“We have a greater task ahead but only proper coordination and organised engagements can empower us to successfully achieve those tasks. A people divided against themselves will be vulnerable and easy to conquer, they will lose respect in the committee of natural nations or ethnic nationalities hence, it is imperative that we act in manners that will attract respect to us from others and for the world to take us seriously.”

However, he (Mayor) appealed to leaders in the Ijaw land to ensure the success of the election through selfless efforts and sacrifice in the spirit of patriotism that would make a credible election under a peaceful atmosphere for the benefit of Ijaws in general.

“I commend the Ijaw Leaders from all Zones and Chapters who have relentlessly worked to bring about the current success however, more needs to be done. Therefore, I humbly ask for more efforts through selfless sacrifices by our leadership; Tompolo, Ateke Tom, and other to buy into this venture and ensure the sustainability of a process geared towards refining the Ijaw Struggle and setting her compass and rudder towards activities that will benefit the generality of Ijaw People.

“I also wish to use this medium to call on all leaders of the Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Leadership Forum to play advisory and mediative roles in this transition period and process of the IYC and not to engage in assuaging personal pecuniary interests or allowing inducement by aspirants that will tip the balance of the peace and unity of which so much efforts and resources have been expended on.

“What is important right now is to use our discretion to know what is right and or who is the right candidate to occupy the office of the president of the IYC in order to bring about the much-desired renaissance in the Ijaw Nation and Niger Delta in general”, he stated.

