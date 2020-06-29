Itsekiri Consultative Congress decries ceaseless attacks on OMS over pipeline surveillance contract

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

THE Itsekiri Consultative Congress, ICC has condemned what it called the continuous harassment and threats to Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, OMS by some faceless groups in the Egbema and Escravos/Forcados axis over the Trans Forcados pipeline surveillance contract.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin, ICC said: ”It has become embarrassingly shameful that some ‘key actors’ who were beneficiaries of the previous surveillance contract have been trying unsuccessfully to portray OMS in a bad light at the presidency.

”It is on record that oil theft and illegal bunkering has drastically reduced since OMS came on board as against the norms before OMS was contracted by the Federal Government.

”For the longest period of time, illegal bunkering activities and oil theft have persisted in the region without any resolution until the surveillance contract with Captain Hosa Okunbo came into effect.

”We know as a fact that Ocean marine Solutions Limited has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Navy which has greatly enhanced the çapability of the company. With a fleet of purpose-built patrol boats that has comprehensive communication equipments, OMS possesses the much-needed facilities to competently perform the surveillance contract which it signed.

”The allegation by some individuals that the Chairman/CEO of Oceans Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Idahosa Okunbo does not want the good for the youths in Trans-Forcados in Burutu LGA and Warri South West in Escravos is obviously misplaced and indeed distasteful.

”We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to ignore the threats being issued by the Egbema Youths Network and the Escravos/Forcados Central Youth body for showdown, and arrest those involved in the threats if anything should happen to any section of the Trans Forcados Pipeline.

We also want to use this medium to reiterate our earlier call on the Federal Government to halt the current 57 marginal fields offer recently issued by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and come up with a new offer process that will accommodate Itsekiri-owned companies.

”We wish to state unequivocally that the right of first refusal must be given to companies owned by Itsekiri sons and daughters on oil fields located within Warri Kingdom.

”The Federal Government must ensure that at least a consortium of Itsekiri-owned companies is given the marginal fields in Warri Kingdom.

”We wish to restate our commitment to a continuous peaceful business climate in the Niger Delta, especially in the oil-rich Warri Kingdom spanning three local government councils in Delta South, two Local Government Councils in Delta Central, and one local government in Edo State.”

